FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Who’s ready for a nice weekend?!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Winds die off a bit but we still have a Red Flag Warning in effect for parts of southern AZ through today. Another system passes Friday bringing the chance for valley rain and mountain snow. Then a 3rd system passes early next week bringing another rain chance next week.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Clouds build in. Overnight lows falling into the low 50s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. 40% chance for scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
