Friends of Pima Animal Care Center joins fundraising competition

The Fund the Shelters Challenge launched on CrowdRise by GoFundMe on Tuesday, April 9 at 12 pm ET and will continue through Thursday, May 9 at 1: 59 pm ET. The organization that raises the most during the Challenge wins a $50,000 donation, second place gets $35,000, third gets $20,000, fourth gets $15,000, fifth gets $10,000 and sixth gets $5,000. Weekly Bonus Challenges enable charities to win up to another $65,000 in prize money. To help Friends of PACC win the Fund the Shelter Challenge, click HERE.