Friends of Pima Animal Care Center joins fundraising competition

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Friends of PACC is competing in the Fund the Shelters Challenge, a month-long online fundraising competition where hundreds of animal welfare organizations from across the country compete for grant prize money.
The Fund the Shelters Challenge is presented by Michelson Found Animals and NBC and Telemundo owned stations.
To raise money and awareness to support every homeless pet at Pima Animal Care Center, Friends of PACC will compete for up to $200,000 in cash prizes in the Fund the Shelters Challenge found HERE.
Donations to Friends of PACC ensure that every homeless pet at Pima Animal Care Center is treated as an individual and given the chance at a happy and healthy life.
These donations go towards animals who need prosthetic paws, special surgeries, nutrition or dedicated fosters.
“Our most vulnerable pets require greater resources to give them the chances they deserve,” said Jennifer Camano, Executive Director at Friends of PACC. “We’re on a mission to ensure that each pet has a chance at a happy and healthy life. Donors provide critical medical care, training, and outreach—all of which get more pets out of the shelter and into loving homes.”
The Fund the Shelters Challenge launched on CrowdRise by GoFundMe on Tuesday, April 9 at 12 pm ET and will continue through Thursday, May 9 at 1: 59 pm ET. The organization that raises the most during the Challenge wins a $50,000 donation, second place gets $35,000, third gets $20,000, fourth gets $15,000, fifth gets $10,000 and sixth gets $5,000. Weekly Bonus Challenges enable charities to win up to another $65,000 in prize money. To help Friends of PACC win the Fund the Shelter Challenge, click HERE.
