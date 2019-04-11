Lockdown underway at Oro Valley high school

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Canyon del Oro High School is currently on lockdown due to a security concern.
Oro Valley Police are currently investigating the situation.
CDO officials report students are gathered and safe.
Parents are advised not to go to the school until the lockdown is lifted as the presence of additional people on campus can interfere with police officer’s ability to ensure the campus is secure.
More updates to follow as information is made available.
