PCSD: Routine traffic stop turns up drugs, possible counterfeit money

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A routine traffic stop by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday morning turned up not only drugs, but possible counterfeit money.
A PCSD Drug Interdiction Unit pulled over a vehicle at Congress Street and Interstate 10 on Thursday morning.
KOLD News 13 shot video of deputies interviewing two men and searching the vehicle. The two men were later arrested.
A PCSD spokesperson told us that deputies found drugs and possible counterfeit money inside the vehicle. One man is facing an additional investigation by the Secret Service, which not only handles security for the President, but counterfeiting as well.
There were two women in the vehicle, however they were released according to PCSD.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.