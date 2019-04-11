Public input sought on Cienega FireScape in the Santa Rita Mountains

Specific written comments (36 CFR §218.2) on the proposed project will be accepted for 30 calendar days following publication of the legal notice in the Nogales International, the newspaper of record. Written comments may be submitted to Nogales Ranger District, Attn: Jim Copeland, District Ranger, 303 Old Tucson Road, Nogales, AZ 85621, or in person at the office, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding federal holidays.