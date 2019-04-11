Trevor Draegeth makes bond, is released

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Trevor Draegeth was released under the supervision of pretrial services after meeting his bond requirement on Wendesday night, April 10.
His bond was lowered to $250,000 cash or secured when he appeared in court on Monday, April 8.
His original bond was a cash-only bond of $10 million.
Draegeth is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to his wife’s death in February.
Laurie Draegeth was found dead inside of the family’s home in Oro Valley and was initially reported to have committed suicide.
Trevor Draegeth’s next court appearance will be a case management conference scheduled for May 28.
