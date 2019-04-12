Abandoned complex in Tucson catches fire for sixth time this year

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - For the sixth time this year, an abandoned DES complex is causing trouble for Tucson fire fighters.
The Tucson Fire Department said it responded to a call at the facility near the intersection of 29th and Swan.
On Jan. 16, a man died in a fire at the complex located near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
Businesses and neighbors in the area have called the 28-acre property an "eyesore" and "nothing but trouble.”
The old DES complex was up for rezoning more than a year ago, according to City of Tucson records. The owners had office, retail or commercial space in mind.
Last month, a representative for the property owners told KOLD News 13 they plan to make some changes at that building but wouldn't elaborate.
KOLD found out the building meets the city’s requirements - boarded windows, fencing and signs to warn about private property.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.