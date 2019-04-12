Caliber Collision launches Annual Food Drive to “Fill Up” kids’ tanks

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Caliber Collision locations across Pima County are launching the 8th Annual Rhythm Restoration Food Drive, which runs now through May 10, to help ensure kids can fill up their tanks and enjoy their summer vacation.
“We’re asking our local communities to help us fill local food banks and kids’ tanks, so they do not spend the summer running on empty,” said Steve Grimshaw, Chief Executive Officer, in a recent news release. “At Caliber, our purpose is to restore the rhythm of your life for our customers, teammates, clients, and the communities we serve. We are equally committed to help restore the rhythm of regular meals for at-risk children over the summer.”
All cash and food donations collected will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern AZ to help keep their shelves stocked during summer months when demand from children and their families is highest.
Collection centers for cash and food donations are located at each of Caliber’s four locations here in Pima County. Online cash donations can also be made at FoodDriveDonations.com.
Thousands of teammates at Caliber Collision across the country have committed to a goal to collect 5 million meals nationwide. More than 85 food banks will benefit from Caliber Collision’s annual food drive efforts across the United States.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.