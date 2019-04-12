CBP officers seize more than $1.6 million in drugs at 2 AZ ports of entry in a week

DOUGLAS, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It was a busy week for Customs and Border Protection Officers at both the Port of San Luis and the Port of Douglas as they seized more than $1.6 million in illegal drugs and arrested eight people who were attempting to smuggle the drugs into the U.S.
The first drug seizure took place on Monday, April 8 as CBP officers with the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry referred a 25-year-old Agua Prieta, Mexico woman’s Ford for secondary inspection after the canine alerted to it. The officer’s search turned up 30 packages of marijuana, weighing 37 pounds and worth an estimated $19,000, in the vehicle’s bumper.
Monday afternoon, CBP officers at the Arizona Commercial Facility pulled a 49-year-old Douglas man for further search of his trailer loaded with ceramic tile. A search of the contents turned up 90 bundles of marijuana, weighing almost 1,155 pounds, worth an estimated $577,600.
The first drug seizure for the San Luis Port of Entry took place on Tuesday, April 9 when CBP officers pulled a 69-year-old Yuma man and his Ford truck for inspection, after a CBP canine alerted to it. Officers searched and found nearly 75 pounds of methamphetamine, worth on estimated $224,000, in the truck’s gas tank.
On Tuesday afternoon, CBP officers at San Luis referred an 18-year-old Tolleson woman's Nissan for secondary inspection. According to CBP, officers found and located 70 packages of drugs throughout the vehicle, which included 95 pounds of meth, estimated to be worth $286,000 and three pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $63,000.
Wednesday morning, April 10, two Phoenix women had their Toyota sedan pulled for inpsection at the San Luis Port of Entry; CBP officers found nearly 55 pounds of meth, worth almost $164,000 that was hidden inside the rear quarter panels as well as in the spare tire.
A 57-year-old from San Luis, Sonora, Mexico had his Ford SUV pulled for secondary inspection on Wednesday afternoon, after a CBP canine at the San Luis Port of Entry alerted to it. A search of the SUV turned up more than 55 pounds of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth $166,000 in a non-factory compartment in the rear cab wall.
CBP officers at the San Luis Port of Entry referred a 34-year-old woman, a U.S. citizen for additional inspection of her Chevy SUV on Thursday afternoon, April 11, after the CBP canine alerted to it. A search revealed more than 50 packages of methamphetamine that weighed almost 55 pounds and have an estimated value of nearly $164,000.
All the drugs and vehicles were seized by CBP officers, while all subjects were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
