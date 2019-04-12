Chicago Music Store holding restring, recycle event

Playback is the world’s first instrument string recycling program, launched through a partnership between D’Addario and innovative recycling company, TerraCycle. The program is a part of D’Addario’s Players Circle loyalty program and allows registered users to recycle their used strings in exchange for extra Players Circle points. Musicians attending the recycle and restring events will receive a code at the event, redeemable for extra Players Circle points. Points can be used towards merchandise or donated to the D’Addario Foundation, the company’s nonprofit organization supporting music education in underserved communities.