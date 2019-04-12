Chicago Music Store holding restring, recycle event

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Local musicians are invited to attend a free recycle and restring event at the Chicago Music Store in Tucson.
The event will take place on April 20, from 10 am to 5 pm at 5646 E Speedway Blvd. and is sponsored by D’Addario® and international recycling company TerraCycle®.
Musicians will be able to bring any old instrument strings for recycling and get their electric or acoustic guitars restrung with D’Addario NYXL or Nickel Bronze Acoustic strings. Old strings collected during the event will be recycled through Playback, D’Addario’s free, national recycling program.
“We’ve been searching for a solution for old string reuse after installing a new set on a guitar, so it’s great that D’Addario and TerraCycle are helping dealers confront this issue” said store representative, Mark Levkowitz, in a recent news release. “Recycling these strings, regardless of brand-name, will greatly minimize our store’s landfill contribution.”
Playback is the world’s first instrument string recycling program, launched through a partnership between D’Addario and innovative recycling company, TerraCycle. The program is a part of D’Addario’s Players Circle loyalty program and allows registered users to recycle their used strings in exchange for extra Players Circle points. Musicians attending the recycle and restring events will receive a code at the event, redeemable for extra Players Circle points. Points can be used towards merchandise or donated to the D’Addario Foundation, the company’s nonprofit organization supporting music education in underserved communities.
Musicians interested in recycling through Playback can visit http://www.daddario.com/playback.
For more information on the recycle and restring event, please contact Chicago Music Store at (520) 622-3341.
