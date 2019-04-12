Dog that ate Tucson infant euthanized

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A dog that ate pieces of a Tucson infant earlier this year has been put down.
According the Pima Animal Care Center, the dog was euthanized on March 26.
An 11-year-old German shepherd mix named Jax was taken from Breanna Henson’s home on Thursday, Jan. 24.
Earlier that day, Henson's 8-month-old daughter Patricia was found dead in a house in the 7700 block of East Apple Tree Drive.
According to the autopsy report, multiple injuries led to Patricia’s death. The Tucson Police Department has said Patricia’s injuries may have been caused by a dog.
Neither the TPD nor the report have said if Patricia was alive during the attack.
The autopsy report said that examination of three bags of the dog’s stomach contents revealed “human infant teeth and skeletal fragments.”
Breanna is facing a child abuse charge. TPD said she was very intoxicated when officers arrived at the home.
A judge released Breanna into the supervised custody of her parents, along with other family.
She is also not allowed any contact with minors, or unsupervised contact with minors.
