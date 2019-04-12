FC Tucson set for long stretch at home

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - FC Tucson is set to show Southern Arizona what a professional futbol side looks like.
The Boys in Black will open the home part of their 2019 USL League One schedule at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night at Kino North Stadium when they welcome in Toronto FC II.
FCT (1-1-0, 3 points) began their first professional season with a road split last week, beating Orlando City B 3-0 before falling to South Georgia Tormenta FC 3-1.
Guillermo Delgado scored a pair of goals in FC Tucson’s victory while Kody Wakasa came away from the opening weekend third in the fixture in passes (144).
Toronto FC II (1-0-0, 3 points) played just one match in Week 1, a 2-0 win over Orlando City B.
The two sides are currently in a six-way tie for second place in USL 1. Only four of the league’s ten teams will qualify for the post-season.
USL 1 will expand to 12 teams in 2020 when Penn FC and the Rochester Rhinos join.
Saturday will be the first of three straight home matches for FC Tucson. They will host Tormenta FC on Friday, April 26 (7:30 p.m.) and Lansing Ignite FC on Tuesday, April 30 (7 p.m.).
