FC Tucson set for long stretch at home

The Futbol Club host Toronto FC II Saturday night at Kino North Stadium

FC Tucson set for long stretch at home
Kino North Stadium will host 14 professional matches this season as FC Tucson jumps from the Premier Development League to the Division III USL League One.
By David Kelly | April 12, 2019 at 1:00 AM MST - Updated April 12 at 1:00 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - FC Tucson is set to show Southern Arizona what a professional futbol side looks like.

The Boys in Black will open the home part of their 2019 USL League One schedule at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night at Kino North Stadium when they welcome in Toronto FC II.

FCT (1-1-0, 3 points) began their first professional season with a road split last week, beating Orlando City B 3-0 before falling to South Georgia Tormenta FC 3-1.

Guillermo Delgado scored a pair of goals in FC Tucson’s victory while Kody Wakasa came away from the opening weekend third in the fixture in passes (144).

Toronto FC II (1-0-0, 3 points) played just one match in Week 1, a 2-0 win over Orlando City B.

The two sides are currently in a six-way tie for second place in USL 1. Only four of the league’s ten teams will qualify for the post-season.

LEAGUE STANDINGS

USL 1 will expand to 12 teams in 2020 when Penn FC and the Rochester Rhinos join.

Saturday will be the first of three straight home matches for FC Tucson. They will host Tormenta FC on Friday, April 26 (7:30 p.m.) and Lansing Ignite FC on Tuesday, April 30 (7 p.m.).

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.