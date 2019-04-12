FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain is possible!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Another cold front passes today bringing the chance for valley rain and mountain snow and even cooler temps! Then another system passes early next week bringing another rain chance plus some gusty winds.
FRIDAY: 40% chance for scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clouds clear out. Overnight lows falling into the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: 10% chance of rain. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Windy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
