FOX 11 Tucson is your home for the Women’s World Cup

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The start of 2019 Women’s World Cup Tournament is just two months away for the United States.
Team USA will open play in France on June 11 against Thailand. The Americans will play in Group F along with Sweden and Chile.
You will be able to watch all of the national team’s matches on FOX 11 here in Tucson.
The United States is currently the #1 ranked side in the World.
They have appeared in all eight previous World Cups, a tournament the U.S. has won three times (1991, 1999 and 2015).
The Americans have played the most matches (43), have won the most games (33), have the highest goal differential (+77) and the most cumulative points (105) of any country that has competed in a World Cup Tournament.
WNT is coming off friendly wins this past month over Australia (5-3) and Belgium (6-0). They will play three more International Friendlies here in the United States before departing for Europe.
Here is the upcoming schedule for the USWNT:
- (Friendly) vs. South Africa (Sunday, May 12, 1:30 p.m.) in Santa Clara, CA
- (Friendly) vs. New Zealand (Thursday, May 16, 5 p.m.) in St. Louis, MO.
- (Friendly) vs. Mexico (Sunday, May 26, 9 a.m.) in Harrison, NJ
- (World Cup) vs. Thailand (Tuesday, June 11, 12 p.m.) in Reims, France
- (World Cup) vs. Chile (Sunday, June 16, 9 a.m.) in Paris, France
- (World Cup) vs. Sweden (Thursday, June 21, 12 p.m.) in Le Havre, France
