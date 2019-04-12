OVPD: High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) April, May deployments

ORO VALLEY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) will be conducting its “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) efforts during the months of April and May on Oracle Road and Magee. OVPD hopes to increase awareness and reduce collisions related to speed, inattention, following too close and failing to yield to other drivers.
OVPD will deploy motorcycle officers on the following dates:
- Tuesday, April 16 - 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Thursday, May 2 - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 14 - 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. (distracted driving deployment)
- Wednesday, May 29 - 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Motorists are asked to be aware of the additional enforcement activity and drive safely. If you have any questions about this release or traffic related issues in Oro Valley, please contact Lt. John Teachout at 229-4900.
