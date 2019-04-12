Protesters want charges dropped against UA students

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Protests Thursday at the University of Arizona demanded charges be dropped against three U of A students.
The three students were charged with misdemeanors for disrupting a campus visit by border patrol agents in March.
Those who support the students took their fight to the Arizona Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, which was the second day protesters were on campus. On Wednesday, students held signs and silently turned in letters for the same cause. Thursday’s protest was much of the same, silent with duct tape over the mouths of protesters.
Before heading into the Regents meeting, people gathered, fittingly on Freedom Hill—for the freedom they want for the three students and the freedom of speech.
“I don’t want to see other universities adopting that same response and silencing their students,” said Corey Caulkins, a protester.
They said the students were using their first amendment rights during a presentation by the Border Patrol. Student organizers said they want ICE and CBP off of campus, the charges to be dropped and University President Robert Robbins to “be held accountable for his actions.”
Students and community members filed into the meeting, standing and cheering when a member of their group spoke.
The board of regents did not say anything today regarding the protests, but they did thank the crowd for coming.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.