RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Green Valley hangout fails inspection

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The health department said a Green Valley restaurant had problems with cold holding and needed to tidy up.
Inspectors first stopped by the 19th Hole Bar and Grill, located just off Interstate 19 near Esperanza Boulevard, for a routine check on April 3.
The inspector said some food wasn’t below 41 degrees as required by the FDA.
The inspector also said she noticed “food residue and dirt throughout the facility.”
The health department went back for an inspection the next day and found the restaurant was still having trouble with cold holding.
In fact, some food had to be thrown away.
That violation caused the restaurant to get a fail rating with a warning it could be put on probation if it doesn’t get this problem solved soon.
The restaurant has a re-inspection scheduled for Monday, April 15.
Businesses can fail inspections for many reasons other than unsafe food. Below is a list of all the places that failed from March 29 to April 11.
- 19th Hole Bar + Grille, 111 South La Canada Drive
- Breadsmith, 10355 North La Canada Drive
- Circle K, 1555 West Valencia Road
- Crispy's Fish-N-Chips, 736 East Fort Lowell Road
- El Perro Loco Hot Dogs, 2710 South Park Avenue
- Great Wall of China, 2445 South Craycroft Road
- Jerusalem Market, 5450 East 5th Street
- Mona's Danish Bakery, 4777 East Sunrise Drive, No. 113
- Teaholic, 1031 North Park Avenue, No. 165
- Thai China Bistro, 5121 East Grant Road
