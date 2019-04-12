Support available for Tucson grandparents raising grandchildren

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson grandmother charged in the deaths of her 8-year-old twin grandsons remains behind bars at the Pima County Jail.
Investigators said Dorothy Flood admitted to shooting her autistic grandsons, Jayden and Jorden Webb, before attempt to overdose.
The 55-year-old was the caregiver for the twins after their mother passed away in 2017.
KOLD News 13 learned through a search warrant that Flood recently confided with her mother “about the boys becoming too much for her, especially in the last six weeks.”
[Read the entire interim complaint HERE.]
“It shook me a lot. I came in, I looked up the name, wondered if we ever served this person. We did not," said Anna Loebe, Program Supervisor for Arizona Kinship Support Services at the K.A.R.E Center.
The K.A.R.E Center is a place for anyone raising other people’s children. Loebe said the majority who turn to the center on Speedway Boulevard are grandparents.
“It’s definitely a serious issue that needs to be talked about more," said Loebe.
According to the Children’s Action Alliance and Arizona Grandparent Ambassadors, more than 76,200 children in Arizona today are being raised by their grandparents for part of their childhood. One out of the four grandparents raising their grandchild has a disability.
The stress is something one may not see, from the outside looking in. KOLD News 13 spoke to neighbors of Dorothy Flood the day of the horrific discovery, who said they never did.
“See them everyday, they were good kids. They didn’t talk, but they were good kids. She took care of them real good," said one neighbor who lived across the street from Flood’s home.
Loebe said the people who come to the center are the ‘lucky ones,’ because they have reached out for help. Loebe said the need comes at different times, as she has learned everyone goes through the transition in different stages.
“Initially, it’s ‘why wouldn’t we take care of these children? I love them, I’m going to take care of them.' And as they get into this flow of their new life, their abruptly changed new life, there is that constant of undercurrent of anger and resentment," said Loebe.
Taking on that new life, could lead to the loss of friends and even family members.
“They don’t get it. They’ll have remarks like, ‘why’d you take this on then?’ Or there’s that sense of ‘well, too bad for your children that created this mess for you.’ It is incredibly isolating for them," Loebe said.
“You could see the fear that she had of the future," said Chandra McCord. "She was afraid she wasn’t going to be able to handle it.”
To help anyone handle it, this K.A.R.E Center offers specialized support. You can walk into the center for information on options through the state departments or local organizations.
Loebe said K.A.R.E can provide a ‘navigator’ for someone that may need more help figuring out the next step. Right now, there are about 250 open cases.
“We have choices," said Loebe. "How do you want your journey to be? It can be by yourself, or it can be in the company of others who truly understand and are sensitive to those needs.”
Kinship, Adoption, Resource & Education / K.A.R.E Family Center:
- 220 East Speedway Boulevard, Tucson
- (520) 323-4476
