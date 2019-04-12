Tucson police video shows officers saving life with Naloxone

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have released a body cam video to show why it is important for officers to carry the medication Naloxone, which is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone is also known by the brand name Narcan.
The video is from a call from last year. It happened near 12th Avenue and Irvington Road. TPD responded to a call about two people experiencing a possible opioid overdose.
One of those people was a 17-year-old girl, the second a 19-year-old man.
In the video, you see officers arrive at the scene and find the girl lying on the floor unconscious. The officers had to give her three doses of the nasal spray. Finally, she regained consciousness and was taken to Banner-University Medical Center.
The officers could not revive the man, who was unresponsive in the bathroom, using Narcan and CPR. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tucson police officers started carrying Narcan in January 2017 and all field officers had it by May 2017. TPD tells us they have been using the kits much more than they expected.
