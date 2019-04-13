ADOT set to reopen state roads to popular outdoor attractions

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - In the coming weeks the Arizona Department of Transportation will be opening highways to several popular outdoor attractions.
According to ADOT the following state routes will reopen:
- SR 261 between Eagar and Big Lake in the White Mountains – April 15
- SR 273 between Sunrise Park and Big Lake in the White Mountains – April 15
- SR 473 between State Route 260 and Hawley Lake in the White Mountains – April 15
- SR 366 that leads to Mount Graham in southeastern Arizona – April 15
- SR 67 that leads to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon – mid-May
These scenic roadways are closed annually as part of ADOT’s winter shutdown schedule, due to the amounts of snowfall these areas typically receive.
