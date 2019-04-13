Brooke’s Bargains: Store closing sales in southern AZ

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - 2019 is not shaping up to be a great year for retail, with some 6,000 stores slated to close. Payless, Gymboree, Foot Locker, and Victoria’s Secret are just a few of the big retail names shutting down stores this year. Does the flood of store closings mean bargains will come pouring your way? We checked in with a few of those closing in Southern Arizona to see what kind of closeout deals you can expect.
It used to be the standby for low-cost family shoes, but Payless is closing all its stores. Most in Southern Arizona will close at the end of the month or early May, but at last check, you are only looking at 30 to 60 percent off. With none of the typical Payless “bogo” deals, you could end up paying more than before the liquidation. If you wait for a couple more weeks, you could find better deals, but less to choose from.
Since Gymboree declared bankruptcy, there’s only one store left in our area, at La Encantada. The chain plans to sell as much as possible before closing. But beware, no more gift cards, Gymbucks, or returns. You can get 60 to 70 percent off, at last check.
Young women’s clothing store Charlotte Russe, with two area mall locations, recently started liquidating. That sale will continue until the stores close at the end of the month, which is when you will probably find the best markdowns. No more gift cards are being accepted.
You may be wondering about the Target closing in Midtown at Rosemont and Broadway. Customer service told me the store’s not doing any special markdowns. The remaining stock likely will be moved to other stores before the June 1 closure.
It seems to be the same situation at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Ina in Marana, which closes April 19. We are still waiting to hear if Southern Arizona will lose any Gap, Chico’s, and Victoria’s Secret Stores. Family Dollar is closing stores around the country - but right now, none in Southern Arizona.
If you head out to the sales, be sure to double check the return policy and price check with your phone.
