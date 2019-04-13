Brooke’s Bargains: Store closing sales in southern AZ

It used to be the standby for low-cost family shoes, but Payless is closing all its stores. Most in Southern Arizona will close at the end of the month or early May, but at last check, you are only looking at 30 to 60 percent off. With none of the typical Payless “bogo” deals, you could end up paying more than before the liquidation. If you wait for a couple more weeks, you could find better deals, but less to choose from.