Crews to clear brush at Saguaro National Park East

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Visitors to Saguaro National Park’s Rincon Mountain District (East) next week can expect delays as crews work to clear overgrowth.
According to a news release from SNP, trail crews will be working on the Cactus Forrest Loop Drive on Tuesday, April 16 and that visitors can expect momentary delays between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. through Friday April 19.
Crews will not be working over the weekend, but will resume clearing on Monday, April 22 and Tuesday, April 23.
Staff will be working with chainsaws and a large wood chipper to help clear the overgrowth along the Loop. They will be working in the parking lot and near the fee both, all the way to the Javalina Picnic area.
Delays should be no longer than 15 minutes, according SNP. All motor vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians will be stopped intermittently during the work.
For more information about SNP click here: www.nps.gov/sagu
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.