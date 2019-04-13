Forest Road 803 on Mt. Graham reopening next week

Some roads and campgrounds remain closed due to snow

By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 13, 2019 at 2:29 PM MST - Updated April 13 at 2:34 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A road on Mt. Graham that has been closed for the winter, due to snow will reopen to the public next week.

Forest Road 803 from Columbine to Riggs Lake on Mt. Graham has been cleared of snow drifts and will be ready to open to the public on Monday, April 15. The gate at the end of the pavement on State Highway 366, Swift Trail, is scheduled to be opened by 7:00 a.m.

While this road will reopen, the following campgrounds and roads remain closed due to snowpack:

  • Snow Flat Campground
  • Shannon Campground
  • Treasure Park Campground
  • Forest Road 508 (access to Old Columbine and the Bible Camp)

Some spur roads in the area have not been cleared of snow. Visitors are reminded to avoid driving on roads that have not been cleared to minimize resource damage and to prevent their vehicles from becoming stuck in the snow.

