Massive wind farm to bring more renewable energy to southern AZ

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Electric Power has signed on to invest $370 million in a massive wind farm as part of a state wide effort to have 30 percent of its energy come from renewable sources by 2030.
The 61 turbine Oso Grande Wind Project, being built in New Mexico, will generate up to 247 megawatts, enough to power nearly 100,000 homes.
“We know as we move forward, we need cleaner power for our customers,” said Joseph Barrios, a spokesman for Tucson Electric Power, at their Red Horse 2 facility, the only wind farm in southern Arizona.
Having systems like these help keep the renewable energy flowing to customers. The 15 turbines at this site alone can power 8,000 Tucson homes for a full year when working at full capacity. In 2018, 13 percent of all of Tucson Electric Power’s produced energy came from renewable sources.
“Our goal is so that within a couple of years we’ll be able to power about two-thirds of the homes in Tucson with both wind and solar systems,” said Barrios.
Over the next two years TEP will complete two other large solar and wind projects, one in New Mexico, another in Tucson.
The Oso Grande Wind Project is set to be completed and on-line by the end of 2020.
For more on Tucson Electric Power’s upcoming projects, click HERE.
Want to see how much power TEP’s Red Horse 2 Facility is producing in real time? Click HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.