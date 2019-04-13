UNFC revs up drag racing season in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - United Nitro Funny Cars is back in Tucson.
The regional drag racing circuit is running Saturday out at Tucson Dragway.
This is the third consecutive year Tucson has been a stop of the series’ tour.
Defending champion Bobby Cottrell is back to defend is title. He set a track record in the semifinals in 2018 running the quarter mile in 5.657 seconds and a speed of 250.09 miles per hour.
Rookie of the Year Billy Morris will also compete. James Day will step in for Buena High School grad Jim Maroney this week driving the car owned by Tucson’s Jim Broome.
Broome’s car will don the orange #Speed Sport” body made famous by Pima County Sports and International Drag Racing Hall of Fame driver Gary “Red” Greth.
Doors on Saturday open at 8 a.m. Qualifying starts at Noon. Elimination rounds will begin at 6 p.m.
The winner will take home a prize of $7,5000.
