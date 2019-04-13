30-year-old Phoenix man accused of killing wife, 2 daughters

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A 30-year-old Phoenix man is facing four counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault, according to an AZ Family article.
Austin Smith reportedly admitted to police that he killed his his wife, two of his daughters, and the man he believed his wife was having an affair with. Phoenix police say he also shot and injured two other people.
The violence took place on Thursday, April 11 at two different crime scenes, with one shooting occurring shortly after 8 p.m. at an apartment complex near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.
According to police, a vehicle was seen leaving the crime scene with suspect Austin Smith inside the car. It was stopped a short distance away with Smith being taken into custody without incident.
Smith reportedly told police the reason he shot his six victims was "because in God’s eyes, it was alright for him to, to deal with someone in this manner.”
