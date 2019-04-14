FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and sunny weather on the horizon!

By Jaclyn Selesky | April 13, 2019 at 5:42 PM MST - Updated April 13 at 5:42 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Warmer weather on the way after a few days with below-average temperatures.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the upper-40s.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s. Breezy day.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-80s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with highs in the lower-80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the upper-80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

