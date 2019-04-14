FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperature roller coaster continues!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Staying warm and dry as we kick off the work week. A system will pass to our north Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing with is windy weather, a chance for showers and a cool down.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the lower-50s.
TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-80s. Windy. Chance for PM showers.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with highs in the mid-70s.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower-90s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s.
