FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperature roller coaster continues!

By Jaclyn Selesky | April 14, 2019 at 4:48 PM MST - Updated April 14 at 4:49 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Staying warm and dry as we kick off the work week. A system will pass to our north Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing with is windy weather, a chance for showers and a cool down.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the lower-50s.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-80s. Windy. Chance for PM showers.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with highs in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower-90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s.

