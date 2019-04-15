Doctors warn against trampoline parks amid spike in injuries

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A huge spike in injuries is leading doctors to warn parents against trampoline parks as they continue to rise in popularity.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the number of injuries rose from about 2,500 in 2013 to nearly 18,000 in 2017.
Dr. Melissa Zukowski says that’s a trend being seen at Banner-University Medical Center -- although she says data about injuries is difficult to track.
She says many patients may either go to other ERs, urgent care centers or not be treated at all. That's why she believes the 100 cases tracked at Banner over the past decade could only be the tip of the iceberg.
“We just know that we’re limited by the data we have. We know we have, from our own experience, we have seen an increase ... Also, there’s lots of people that may go home with a strain or sprain and not seek medical care or may not end up in an emergency department," she said.
Zukowski says the most common injuries are strains and sprains. And teenage boys, about 12 to 13, are coming in with injuries more often than others.
She says the most severe injuries are in kids under six and can include fractures or spinal cord injuries.
Arizona is one of the few states that requires parks to follow regulation rules. That includes registering with the state and carrying liability insurance.
