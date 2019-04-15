FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy and warm for the start of the week!

By Stephanie Waldref | April 15, 2019 at 4:00 AM MST - Updated April 15 at 4:00 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Staying warm and dry as we kick off the work week. A system will pass Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing with is windy weather, a chance for showers and a bit of cool down. The cool down doesn’t last long! 90s return by the end of the week.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy SW winds gusting up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Windy. SE winds gusting up to 35 mph. Rain chances increase to 40% overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

