FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy and warm for the start of the week!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Staying warm and dry as we kick off the work week. A system will pass Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing with is windy weather, a chance for showers and a bit of cool down. The cool down doesn’t last long! 90s return by the end of the week.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy SW winds gusting up to 25 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Windy. SE winds gusting up to 35 mph. Rain chances increase to 40% overnight.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.
