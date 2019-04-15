Library program allows borrowers to reduce fines with food

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Public Library is trying to help customers resolve their overdue fines.
Starting Monday, April 15, they will offer a “Food for Fines” program for people with overdue fines.
At each public library location boxes will be available for folks to donate non-perishable items including peanut butter, canned vegetables and oatmeal. For each item a person donates, they will get a dollar off their fine.
The food collected will go to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
The library says this is a way for people to reduce their fines and to help a great partner. In 2013, the library had a similar program and collected more than 11,000 items for the food bank.
If you don’t owe any fines that’s a good thing, but you can also donate at any one of the public libraries. Food for Fines goes from April 15 to the April 30.
