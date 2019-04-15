Nash Elementary School locked down because of nearby police activity

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - An elementary school on Tucson’s west side was put on lockdown on Monday, April 15 because of police activity in the neighborhood.
According to information from Amphitheater Public Schools, Nash Elementary, 515 W. Kelso Street, near Grant and Oracle roads, was locked down because of the police activity.
The Tucson Police Department said it has officers in the area because "a runaway juvenile just took off on foot."
No further information was immediately available.
