Famed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is on fire

(Gray News) - Notre Dame Cathedral burned out of control in the heart of Paris Monday.
Smoke filled the city’s skyline as the famed church’s spire and rooftop burned. Emergency services responded to the scene, but the flames only seemd to grow taller and more intense.
Social media captured the horrific images as fire and smoke engulfed the upper reaches of the structure on Easter week, the holiest time on the Christian calendar.
Part of the cathedral was under renovation. The part of the roof where the fire was first seen was surrounded by scaffolding.
Just last week, the 16 copper statues that represent the 12 apostles and four evangelists were removed for restoration.
Located on a small island in the middle of the River Seine in the heart of Paris, Notre Dame is more than 800 years old.
About 50,000 tourists on average pass through Notre Dame each day during the summer season.
According to the cathedral’s website, the building took 200 years to build.
The building was almost demolished when Napolean saved it, and was crowned Emperor there in 1804.
U.S. President Donald Trump called the spectacle “so horrible to watch.”
