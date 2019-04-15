PACC relocating a dozen dogs to Utah shelter

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - With kitten and puppy populations spiking, Spring time means there are more animals running around.
That’s why the Pima County Animal Care Center is asking for help. This time of year is the start of their busy season. Right now, 400 dogs and 100 cats are looking for foster or permanent homes.
“Every day we’re kind of having to juggle who do we approach first, and who needs our attention most at the moment,” said Alexa Hollingsworth, veterinarian at PACC.
The overcrowding is so severe that a dozen dogs will be headed to another shelter in Utah on Wednesday in better hope of adoption.
If you’re interested in adopting or fostering, visit the PACC website.
