Pima County Fair offering free admission with food donation

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Fairgoers can get in free by donating three cans of food per person during a limited time period on two Sundays in April.
Between 10 a.m. and noon, the Pima County Fair will allow free admission for people bringing three cans of food on Sunday, April 21 and Sunday, April 28, eliminating the usual $9 admission fee.
The Main Gate entrance opens at 10:00 a.m. on Sundays with time to visit vendors, exhibits, animal barns, food and entertainment before carnival rides open at 11:00 a.m. The Pima County Fairgrounds are located at 11300 S Houghton Road. Parking is available on site for a $5 fee. Shuttles are available for transportation to and from your vehicle.
More information about the Pima County Fair can be found at http://pimacountyfair.com
