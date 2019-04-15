Pima County man convicted of sexual assault

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County man was found guilty of sex-related charges stemming from two incidents.
Reynaldo Rios was convicted of sexual assault and attempted sexual abuse in Pima County last week.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22.
Rios was accused of raping a woman at a family gathering in August 2016 and trying to sexually assault another woman at a party in November 2017. The second woman was able to push him off her and escape.
