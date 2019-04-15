Sophia Richter pleads guilty

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Sophia Richter, the woman who with her husband had been accused of keeping her three daughters imprisoned in their home for several months, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and child abuse charges on Monday, April 15.
She now awaits her sentencing, which is scheduled for June 10.
Richter pleaded guilty to charges against her in two counties, Pima and Pinal.
The Arizona Supreme Court reversed her convictions in August 2018 and ordered a new trial.
In 2017, the Arizona Court of Appeals had ruled a trial judge erred in not letting Richter introduce a defense that she was compelled to commit the crimes by her husband’s threats and use of force.
She was convicted in March 2016 with her husband, Fernando Richter, of imprisoning and abusing her three daughters for years.
In vacating Sophia Richter’s conviction, the appeals court found that “Because the trial court improperly precluded Sophia’s duress defense, we vacate her conviction and remand for a new trial.”
Fernando Richter was sentenced to 58 years years in prison.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.