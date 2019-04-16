Ben’s Bells to host Celebration of Kindness event

A live and silent auction are among the event highlights and feature incredible local art, exclusive services and experiences. The hottest and most exclusive items of the evening are Ben’s Bells mosaic benches - available only at the Celebration of Kindness each year. This year’s Ben’s Bells Project benches are featuring designs by founder, Jeannette Maré, new Ben’s Bells executive director Helen Gomez. Returning to the silent auction are mosaic stepping stones designed by local school children and made by Ben’s Bells.