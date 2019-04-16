Ben’s Bells to host Celebration of Kindness event

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Celebration of Kindness returns to Ben’s Bells Downtown Tucson with live entertainment, food, drink, and auctions.
Tickets are 75 dollars. Food and beverages are included. Musical entertainment will feature Tucson’s own – Leila Lopez. Her music is influenced by everything from old Classic Rock, to Folk and Jazz.
A live and silent auction are among the event highlights and feature incredible local art, exclusive services and experiences. The hottest and most exclusive items of the evening are Ben’s Bells mosaic benches - available only at the Celebration of Kindness each year. This year’s Ben’s Bells Project benches are featuring designs by founder, Jeannette Maré, new Ben’s Bells executive director Helen Gomez. Returning to the silent auction are mosaic stepping stones designed by local school children and made by Ben’s Bells.
When:
Friday, April 26, 2019 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Where:
Ben’s Bells Downtown 40 W Broadway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85701
For more information, please visit www.bensbells.org/celebrate
