Brooke’s Bargains: Tax Day Specials 2019

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Here is a list of tax day specials you can find in Tucson, many not just lasting a day.
Applebee’s Enjoy the Applebee’s April drink special, the Strawberry Dollarita with a Twizzler straw, for just $1 all month long.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Monday’s special is half off large deep dish or tavern cut pizzas. Tax Day also is the start of three weeks of free delivery and no service fees on online orders.
Corner Bakery Cafe Get two entrées for just $10.40 from April 15 through April 17, in-cafe only
Smoothie King Download the Smoothie King’s Healthy Rewards app, and score $2 off any 20-ounce smoothie April 15 through April 18.
Office Depot/OfficeMax Get up to five pounds of documents shredded for free through April 27. Get coupon here.
Planet Fitness Both members and non-members can access available HydroMassage chairs from April 11 through April 20. Coupon available at www.planetfitness.com starting April 11.
