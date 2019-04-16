Fire destroys house on Tucson’s southeast side

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - An early-morning fire destroyed a house on Tucson’s southeast side on Tuesday, April 16.
According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened at 4 a.m. in the 3500 block of South Calexico Avenue, near East Escalante Road and South Camino Seco.
Part of the roof collapsed during the fire, but no one was home at the time of the fire and firefighters were still outside the structure.
While they were deploying hose lines, fire crews could hear ammunition discharging because of the heat of the fire.
There were no injuries reported.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. Damages have not yet been determined.
