FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain expected tonight!

By Stephanie Waldref | April 16, 2019 at 3:51 AM MST - Updated April 16 at 3:54 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A cold front will pass through the area Tuesday night bringing with is windy weather, a chance for showers and a cool down. The cool down doesn’t last long! Near record breaking temps return by the end of the week!

TUESDAY: Clouds build in through the day. Highs in the low 80s. Windy. SE winds gusting up to 35 mph. Rain chances increase to 40% overnight.

TONIGHT: 50% chance for scattered showers. Otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

