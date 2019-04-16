FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain expected tonight!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A cold front will pass through the area Tuesday night bringing with is windy weather, a chance for showers and a cool down. The cool down doesn’t last long! Near record breaking temps return by the end of the week!
TUESDAY: Clouds build in through the day. Highs in the low 80s. Windy. SE winds gusting up to 35 mph. Rain chances increase to 40% overnight.
TONIGHT: 50% chance for scattered showers. Otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
