Green Valley Fire District receives grant for life-saving air tanks

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Green Valley Fire District received funds to purchase air tanks for firefighters.
These air tanks, known as Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), provide firefighters with breathable air and protection from toxic fumes.
Arizona’s Department of Environmental Quality through their Emergency Response Fund awarded the GVFD grant funds to purchase five 60-minute air bottles.
These tanks will allow firefighters more time “on air” during a prolonged Hazardous Materials response.
