Ina Road ramps open; project nears completion

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Drivers on the northwest side woke up to a good sight Tuesday, April 16, as the Arizona Department of Transportation took a major step on Project Ina.
Crews opened up the on and off ramps around 5 a.m. after two years of being closed for the revamping of the interchange.
The project includes more lanes on both Ina Road and I-10 and lifting Ina Road over the interstate and the train tracks.
ADOT spokeman Tom Herrmann said crews still have some work to do the west side of I-10 near the Santa Cruz River. He said that work is expected to wrap up in about two months, barring delays.
The Town of Marana still has to finish up some paving work on Ina Road on the east side of the interstate as well. That work is delayed and should be complete in late April.
With traffic now flowing in all directions, ADOT is urging drivers to watch for construction crews as they put the finishing touches on the interchange.
