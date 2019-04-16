Man dead following home invasion on southwest side

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A man is dead following a home invasion on the southwest side of Tucson that occurred early morning on Tuesday, April 16.
According to police, the shooting occurred at an apartment complex near Drexel and Mission Road and the man who died had gang ties. The shooting, however, was not gang-related.
Police report the shooting victim and another suspect attempted to rob a home when the shooting occurred.
Authorities are still looking for the second suspect involved.
If anyone has any information on the second suspect involved in this crime, please contact 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
