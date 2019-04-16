New Samsung phone: Innovation hinges on folding screen

The Galaxy Fold has no less than six cameras. Three lenses on the rear, another on the cover next to the second screen, and two more inside, including a selfie camera. There's a fingerprint scanner on the right side, which can be used when it's both open and closed. Inside, the battery is split in two, one in each panel, and it has enough juice to wirelessly charge another device, such as the wireless earphones included. It's not clear if the bigger screen needs more power — Samsung hasn't given any battery life estimates, saying only that it may vary.