Park rangers find thousands of glass shards along Sleeping Bear Dunes beach

CLEVELAND TOWNSHIP, MI (WILX/Gray News) - National Park Rangers are trying to find out who spread broken glass over hundreds of yards of the Sleeping Bear Dunes in Leelanau County, MI, according to WILX.
Ranger Andy Blake said Tuesday there were thousands of shards of freshly broken glass between a half inch and two inches large on the Lake Michigan beach near the Good Harbor Picnic Area. He said the glass was spread evenly up and down the beach, making it obvious this was a deliberate act.
“I am outraged by this act that is clearly intended to injure visitors to the National Lakeshore,” Blake said. “Thousands of pieces of broken glass do not appear on the beach without malicious intent. I hope our visitors and the local community can help identify the person or persons who would deliberately harm our beachgoers, including children.”
Park staff and volunteers walked the beach to find as much of the glass as possible.
This is not the first time someone has spread glass at the Sleeping Near Dunes National Lakeshore. It happened on the Lake Michigan beach in Port Oneida in October of 2017.
