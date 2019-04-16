QB Russell Wilson is staying in Seattle, becomes highest paid player in NFL history

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms-up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (Ted S. Warren)
April 16, 2019 at 8:23 AM MST - Updated April 16 at 8:26 AM

(Associated Press/Gray News) - Russell Wilson posted a video to social media early Tuesday saying, “Seattle, we got a deal,” shortly after a reported midnight deadline for the Seahawks and their star quarterback to agree on a contract extension.

The $140 million contract goes through the 2023 season, and makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to ESPN.

Wilson’s current deal — an $87.6 million, four-year contract — was signed at the start of training camp before the 2015 season and was set to expire at the end of next season.

The 30-year-old quarterback wanted the Seahawks to come through with a new contract before the start of the team’s off-season workout program, which began on Monday.

Wilson is coming off arguably his best season, as Seattle went a surprising 10-6 and earned an NFC wild card before losing to Dallas in the opening round of the playoffs.

It was supposed to be a rebuilding year, but the Seahawks ended up ahead of schedule thanks to their return to a run-first offense and Wilson’s exceptional performance when tasked to throw.

