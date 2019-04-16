POLICE: Barricaded suspect in midtown

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police are dealing with a barricaded suspect in midtown, April 16.
SWAT and negotiators are on the scene, near 6th Avenue and Ajo Way.
Sgt. Pete Dugan from Tucson Police Department said the suspect was involved in an armed robbery earlier this month.
The robbery had happened at the store where he fired shots, but no one was hit.
Detectives on the case tracked the suspect to his current location and can’t get him to come out, according to Dugan.
Veterans Blvd. is closed between 6th and 7th street until the situation is under control.
