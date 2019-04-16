Tucson man convicted of kidnapping, criminal damage

Miguel Angel Kelly-Ramirez (Source: Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 15, 2019 at 7:32 PM MST - Updated April 15 at 7:32 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A jury convicted a Tucson man of kidnapping and criminal damage last week, both charges being domestic violence offenses.

Miguel Angel Kelly-Ramirez will be sentenced at a later date.

Kelly-Ramirez was convicted of damaging the victim’s home while she and her daughter hid inside on the phone with 911.

Kelly-Ramirez and the victim previously dated, and he lived in a building she owned.

When she served him with an eviction notice, he was angry and went to her house.

She refused to speak with him and he started throwing bowling-ball sized rocks through her windows. He broke numerous windows, a washer and dryer, a water heater, the water line and a heating and cooling unit.

This case was prosecuted by Deputy County Attorney Gabrielle Ruesch.

