Tucson man convicted of kidnapping, criminal damage

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A jury convicted a Tucson man of kidnapping and criminal damage last week, both charges being domestic violence offenses.
Miguel Angel Kelly-Ramirez will be sentenced at a later date.
Kelly-Ramirez was convicted of damaging the victim’s home while she and her daughter hid inside on the phone with 911.
Kelly-Ramirez and the victim previously dated, and he lived in a building she owned.
When she served him with an eviction notice, he was angry and went to her house.
She refused to speak with him and he started throwing bowling-ball sized rocks through her windows. He broke numerous windows, a washer and dryer, a water heater, the water line and a heating and cooling unit.
This case was prosecuted by Deputy County Attorney Gabrielle Ruesch.
