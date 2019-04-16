Tucson man shot, taken to hospital

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence in the 3300 block of Mountain Avenue late Monday night.
Sergeant Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department said one man was shot and transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
It does not appear to be a random shooting, but details are limited at this time Dugan said.
The call came in at 8:40 p.m., April 15.
Roads are blocked off at Mountain Ave. and Ft. Lowell.
Roads should be open shortly.
